हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Odisha govt hikes DA and DR for employees, check arrears and other details

The Odisha government has also decided to pay 30 percent of the arrears of employees on the 7th Pay Commission.

7th Pay Commission: Odisha govt hikes DA and DR for employees, check arrears and other details

New Delhi: Odisha government has announced hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees and pensioners by 3 percent. Following the hike, the government employees will now get 31 percent DA from the previous 28 percent DA. The hike will be effective from July 1, 2021. 

Similarly, the Dearness Relief for pensioners has also been increased by 3 percent. The decision would benefit 7.5 lakh Odisha government employees and pensioners, as per the Chief Minister's Office.

The state government had hiked the DA during Durga Puja by 11 percent taking the total to 28 percent.

The Odisha government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has also decided to pay 30 percent of the arrears of employees on the 7th Pay Commission. Earlier, they received 50 percent of the arrears of their increased pay from January 2016 to August 2017. It will benefit 6 lakh government employees in the state.

It may be mentioned here that the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today has approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance  to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 1.7.2021 representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 28% of the Basic Pay / Pension, to compensate for price rise. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.  The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.9,488.70 crore per annum, benefiting about 47.14 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
7th Pay Commission7th CPC7th Pay Commission latest update7th pay commission news7th CPC newsDearness AllowanceDearness Allowance hikeDearness allowance 2021
Next
Story

Alert PAN Card Holders! You have to pay Rs 10,000 fine if you don’t do THIS

Must Watch

PT13M13S

1 Minute 1 Khabar- Vaccination starts for children in the country from today