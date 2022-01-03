7th Pay Commission: Odisha govt hikes DA and DR for employees, check arrears and other details

New Delhi: Odisha government has announced hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees and pensioners by 3 percent. Following the hike, the government employees will now get 31 percent DA from the previous 28 percent DA. The hike will be effective from July 1, 2021.

Similarly, the Dearness Relief for pensioners has also been increased by 3 percent. The decision would benefit 7.5 lakh Odisha government employees and pensioners, as per the Chief Minister's Office.

The state government had hiked the DA during Durga Puja by 11 percent taking the total to 28 percent.

The Odisha government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has also decided to pay 30 percent of the arrears of employees on the 7th Pay Commission. Earlier, they received 50 percent of the arrears of their increased pay from January 2016 to August 2017. It will benefit 6 lakh government employees in the state.

It may be mentioned here that the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today has approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 1.7.2021 representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 28% of the Basic Pay / Pension, to compensate for price rise. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.9,488.70 crore per annum, benefiting about 47.14 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

