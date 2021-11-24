हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malkapur Urban Co-op Bank

Malkapur Urban Co-op Bank Customers Alert! You can now withdrawal only up to Rs 10,000, here’s why

RBI has imposed several restrictions on customers of Malkapur Urban Co-operative Bank in Maharashtra. 

Malkapur Urban Co-op Bank Customers Alert! You can now withdrawal only up to Rs 10,000, here’s why

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Wednesday (November 24), imposed several restrictions on customers of Malkapur Urban Co-operative Bank in Maharashtra. The steps were taken after considering the deterioration in the lender’s financial position. 

Malkapur Urban Co-operative Bank shall not without prior approval of the RBI renew any loans, make any investment, incur any liability, and disburse any payment, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

One of the major decisions taken by the RBI on Malkapur Urban Co-op Bank customers is that they won’t be able to withdraw more than Rs 10,000. The decision is imposed on both savings and current account customers. 

"In particular, a sum not exceeding Rs 10,000 of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn...," it added.

The newly announced restrictions will remain in force for six months from the close of business on Wednesday (November 24). 

However, the RBI has made it very clear that the issue of the directions to the co-operative banks should not per se be construed as a cancellation of banking license.

"The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves," it said. Also Read: RBI slaps penalties worth crores on Tata Communications Payment, Appnit Technologies

The Reserve Bank may consider modifications of these directions depending upon circumstances, the statement said. Also Read: WhatsApp Update: Now, you can make custom stickers on messaging platform, here’s how

- With PTI inputs. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Malkapur Urban Co-op BankReserve Bank of IndiaRBI
Next
Story

Bank holidays December 2021: Banks will be closed for 12 days in total this month, check out important dates

Must Watch

PT6M5S

Demanded funds for Bengal from Center, says Mamata Banerjee after meeting PM Modi