PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till June 30, 2021

New Delhi: The last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card has been extended till June 30, 2021 from March 31, 2021, the Income Tax department announced in its latest update on Wednesday.

Taking to twitter the I-T department wrote: "Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic."

In another tweet it said: "Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) & processing of equalisation levy statements also extended to 30th April, 2021."

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a unique ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department, it is an important financial document.