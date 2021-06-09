THESE banks offer special FD schemes for COVID-19 vaccinated investors, check interest rate and other details

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UCO Bank

New Delhi: UCO Bank has rolled out a special fixed deposit scheme for investors who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The lender is offering a higher interest rate on the newly launched FD plan. 

UCO Bank has named the new scheme as “UCOVAX-999” fixed deposit plan, which offers a host of benefits in addition to normal FD deposits. For starters, UCO Bank is offering a 5.30% annual interest rate on investments. 

If you’re COVID-19 vaccinated and planning to make the most out of the scheme, then you need to visit your nearest UCO Bank branch to apply for the UCO Bank's special FD plan.

In a tweet, UCO Bank said, “What’s the best part about being vaccinated? Safety from the virus and Higher return with #UCOVAXI999 Fixed Deposit Scheme for #Vaccinated individuals! Contact nearby Branch for details! T&C Apply. #UCOBank Honours Your Trust.”

 

COVID-19 vaccinated people can invest in the scheme with a minimum amount of Rs 5,000 to a maximum amount of Rs 2 crore. The fixed deposit scheme matures in 999 days. Investors can also apply for premature withdrawals. 

Investors would like to note that the last date to invest in the scheme is September 30, 2021. UCO Bank is also offering a loan facility on the FD scheme. Senior citizens will get additional incentives as part of the FD scheme. 

However, all investors will have to show their vaccine certificates to apply for the special fixed deposit scheme for COVID-19 vaccinated individuals. 

Canara Bank FD scheme for COVID-19 vaccinated investors

In addition to UCO Bank, the Central Bank of India is also offering a special “Immune India Deposit Scheme’ offering a higher interest rate of 25 basis points on all fixed deposits.  

