Want to check EPF balance? Here are 4 smart ways to do it without going to EPFO office

In times of crisis, the Provident Fund of employees always comes handy and it can prove to be beneficial. The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a retirement scheme that involves the contribution of a percentage of salary from employer and employee.

EPF amount can be checked by going to a nearby EPFO office or via other methods too. But with the rising COVID-19 cases, it is important to stay inside and think of other alternatives.

Here are quick ways to check your EPFO balance without going to the office:

1 EPF balance check SMS: Using the Short Message Service (SMS), one can check their EPF balance. Send an SMS to EPFO provided number by just sending 'EPFOHO UAN LAN' from the registered mobile number to 7738299899.

2 EPF balance check Missed Call: An EPF account holder can get to know about the balance in your account by giving a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number.

3 EPF balance check online: Visit the EPFO website and check 'EPF passbook portal' and just login using UAN and password—'Download/view passbook.'

4 EPF balance check UMANG APP: Go to EPFO, click 'Employee centric services', select 'View passbook ', and log in with UAN to view passbook.

