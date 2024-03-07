NewsRailways
Rajasthan: PM Modi To Inaugurate Anupgarh Amrit Bharat Station Virtually On March 12

For years, the Anupgarh Rail Vikas Samiti has persistently advocated for modern facilities at the railway station, submitting numerous memorandums to concerned authorities. 

Reported By: Kishore Kumar Roy|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Efforts by the Anupgarh Rail Vikas Samiti have finally yielded results as the long-standing demand for rail development in Anupgarh has been acknowledged by the authorities. Specifically, the connection of Anupgarh railway station in Rajasthan to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been approved by the Railway Department. This significant development will see the virtual inauguration of the scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12. Notable figures including Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and North Western Railway Division Bikaner Manager Ashish Kumar, alongside other officials, will grace the occasion with their presence.

For years, the Anupgarh Rail Vikas Samiti has persistently advocated for modern facilities at the railway station, submitting numerous memorandums to concerned authorities. Chairman of the Railway Development Committee, Ramesh Shevkani, highlighted the collective efforts made to integrate Anupgarh Railway Station into the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, crediting the local community's support for this accomplishment.

Gangabishan Sethia, the patron of the committee, emphasized the special preparations underway for the March 12 program, intending to honor public representatives and railway officials. Looking ahead, the focus of the Rail Vikas Samiti is to initiate long-distance train services from Anupgarh promptly, aiming to provide relief to the local populace. Given Anupgarh's strategic location on the India-Pakistan international border, the introduction of long-distance trains connecting Anupgarh to key destinations like Delhi, Haridwar, and Amritsar holds immense significance. This advancement not only benefits civilians but also facilitates the movement of Indian Army and BSF personnel, streamlining crucial operations in the region.

Notably, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a continuing initiative by the Indian Railways. It was introduced in February 2023 by the Ministry of Railways. The scheme aims to revamp a total of 1275 railway stations across the nation, focusing on enhancing their infrastructure and amenities.

