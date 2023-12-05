Fans From Around The World Join Raashii Khanna On Her Birthday Zoom Call

New Delhi: Actress Raashii Khanna, known for her quiet dedication to her craft, recently celebrated her birthday in a unique and touching manner. In a heartfelt gesture, she organized a live Zoom call with her devoted fan clubs. This rare interaction met with a lot of love from her fans, some even went on to say how they connected with her spiritually.

Grateful for the love and support she's received throughout the years, Raashii expressed her thanks, acknowledging the precious time her fans have dedicated to making her feel cherished. They shared joy and connection during this virtual celebration emphasized the meaningful bond between Raashii and her fans, leaving her feeling genuinely loved and blessed.

Her caption read "I have NEVER felt significant enough to have left any sort of impact on people. (no, not being humble at all.!) I have always quietly worked and loved my job. But when (thank you to my team!) I did this live video call, around my birthday, with the fan clubs, it made me question my own thought process. I realised that I have in some small way impacted their lives and not to gloat, it felt great.! I am so grateful for you.! Thank-you for giving me your precious time to make me feel so loved all these years..! All that love and more back to you.! I must be one of god's favourite child! Thank you!!!!"