Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' rolls as actor's career turns 60

Kamal Haasan&#039;s &#039;Indian 2&#039; rolls as actor&#039;s career turns 60

Chennai: Monday marked the completion of Kamal Haasan's 60 years in the film industry, and the actor-filmmaker's latest project, "Indian 2", went on the floors on the day.

Announcing the start of the film, actress Rakul Preet Singh posted a boomerang video on her Instagram page. In the video, Rakul is seen getting ready for shoot in the makeup room, dialogue sheet in hand. 

"Indian 2 begins", she captioned the video.

The ambitious project marks the reunion of Kamal and filmmaker Shankar after two decades, and also features Rakul, along with Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar in crucial roles.

In the film, Siddharth is reportedly playing Kamal Haasan's grandson, and is paired opposite Siddharth.

"Indian 2" will mark the return of Kamal Haasan as ruthless vigilante Senapathy, a character that became popular on the release of the first film in 1996.

Last week, Kamal Haasan revealed during one of the episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 that he has gone clean shaven to commence shooting for "Indian 2". He also said he will retain the same look for his other upcoming project, "Thalaivan Irukkindrana", which is a Tamil-Hindi bilingual to co-star Saif Ali Khan.

The first-look poster of "Indian 2" was released earlier this year on the occasion of Pongal. The poster features Karma displaying Varma Kalai skills in his avatar as the octogenarian vigilante, Senapathy.

 

Kamal HaasanIndian 2Movies
