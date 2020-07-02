Telugu TV actress Navya Swamy, who is coronavirus-positive, urges everyone whom she met recently to isolate themselves

New Delhi: Telugu TV actress Navya Swamy, who tested positive for coronavirus recently, has shared a video message on Instagram urging everyone whom she met recently to either undergo tests or isolate themselves.

As soon as Navya learnt that she is coronavirus-positive, she quarantined herself immediately. In the video, the actress said she eating healthy and taking all the precautions. She also asked people not to panic or differentiate between the people who test positive for the virus.

"I request all my friends who were in touch with me of late or people who were close to me in the past week to please isolate themselves or get the COVID test done if in case you see any symptoms as such," Navya said.

"There is nothing to panicked about, there is nothing to be ashamed of. I know people talk all b*****t, so please don't give your ears to all the rumours. Stay away from negativity please," she added.

Navya further explained, "Even at the worst case if you are tested positive there is nothing to be worried about. Stay strong, take it easy. All that you have to do is isolate yourself, stay away from people till that virus dies in you because that’s the only way we're gonna break the chain."

She signed off saying she is doing absolutely fine and will come back with flying colours very soon.

Navya Swamy currently stars in 'Naa Peru Meenakshi' and 'Aame Katha'. She has also been part of shows such as 'Vani Rani' and 'Aranmanai Kili'.