हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidyulekha Raman

Trolled for swimsuit pics, South actress Vidyulekha Raman slams '1920 aunts and uncles'

Vidyulekha Raman married her fiancée, Sanjay, a fitness expert, on September 9 and they had been to the Maldives for their honeymoon. 

Trolled for swimsuit pics, South actress Vidyulekha Raman slams &#039;1920 aunts and uncles&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: South Indian actress Vidyulekha Raman was trolled for posting pictures on Instagram that showed her wearing a bikini during her honeymoon trip to the Maldives. The trolls kept asking the actress when she would get a divorce.

The actor married her fiancée, Sanjay, a fitness expert, on September 9 and they had been to the Maldives for their honeymoon. In the caption to her post, in which she's seen wearing a yellow floral swimsuit, Raman said, "I need six months off twice a year."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidyu Raman (@vidyuraman)

Later, she shared she had been receiving messages and comments asking her: "When is your divorce?" She said she had answered the trolls by saying: "Live and let live."

In a strong response, the actress said: "Hi Guys, When is my divorce? ... Just because I am wearing a swimsuit? Whoa. Get out, 1920 aunts and uncles. Come in 2021! The problem is not the negative comments. But the way we think as a society. If a woman's clothes are the reason for her divorce, shouldn't everyone be in a "dressed properly" happy marriage? He (her husband) told me to ignore it and not address it. But I can't just brush it off."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidyu Raman (@vidyuraman)

She continued: "I can't change your toxic, narrow-minded, or extremely regressive outlook on life. I hope the women in your life stand up to the sexist, oppressive and downright degrading ways in which you view a woman and her personality. Live and Let Live."

Social activist and Madurai-based Political Science Professor, Dr Uma Maheswari, speaking to IANS, said, "This mindset has to change and a person has the right to wear and post in her Instagram account. Why are people so much worried about what a woman wears and posts. It's her personal liberty. Much awareness is required in our society to ensure people have a free and open mind."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vidyulekha RamanVidyulekha Raman picsMaldives picsVidyulekha Raman trolled
Next
Story

Shehnaaz Gill to fly to UK to shoot for a promotional song for Honsla Rakh?

Must Watch

PT8M26S

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Farmers attacked SUV, claims eyewitness