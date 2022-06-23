NewsEntertainmentRegional
VIJAY DEVERAKONDA

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' all set to kick-start the promotions!

'Liger' directed by Puri Jagannadh will feature young and in-demand actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 08:18 PM IST

Trending Photos

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' all set to kick-start the promotions!

NEW DELHI: 'Liger' directed by Puri Jagannadh will feature young and in-demand actor Vijay Deverakonda.

 

Vijay is best known for 'Dear Comrade', 'Geetha Govindam', 'Arjun Reddy', and 'World Famous Lover'. While fans are impatiently awaiting the movie, the actor tweeted a cryptic tease for his next outing 'Liger'.

"Know that I hear you..your man has always got a plan. '10' #Liger", Vijay Deverakonda's tweet reads. This implies that Vijay Deverakonda has been closely monitoring his fans' request to jumpstart the promotional activities for 'Liger', as the movie is nearing its release.

Several publications have also reported on the upcoming theatrical trailer for the Puri Jagannadh-directed film. Vijay Deverakonda intended to make it clear through his cryptic message that the theatrical trailer for 'Liger' is anticipated to release on July 10.

The 'Liger' crew would stage several promotional events simultaneously in different Indian cities, and the team will spin around these events before its release.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

As part of the promotions, Puri Jagannadh, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, and others will engage in media events.

'Liger' stars Vijay Deverakonda, who will be seen as an MMA fighter, while the pan-India movie also marks boxing legend Mike Tyson's debut in Indian cinema and introduces Ananya Panday to south audiences.

Vijay DeverakondaLigerFilm promotionkick-startAnanya PandayPuri Jagannadh

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Why did rebel MLAs move to Guwahati?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Meaning of split in Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Eknath Shinde, who brought storm in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?