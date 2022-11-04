5 fascinating traits of November babies that you probably didn't know

New Delhi: Traits in people define their personalities. These traits vary from person to person based on their birth date, birth month and zodiac signs too. It is a fact that people born in different months have qualities completely different from each other. However, people born in have somewhat similar personality traits.

People born between October 23 and November 21 have been categorized under Scorpio sign and others come under Sagittarius sign. Here are the 7 personality traits of people born in November.

Good Looks

November babies are blessed with good looks and there are multiple examples for the same. It is not only the external beauty but the presence which holds a warmth. People have no option but are attracted towards them. They are always centre of the attraction and thus, most of the people can be envious of them.

Misunderstood a lot of time

November born babies are humble, soft spoken and decent. However, they get angry occasionally and thus, it is easy for people to misunderstand them. They are misunderstood as egoistic and self centered.

Health concerned

For these people, the biggest wealth is health. They religiously follow health practices and also are a preacher of fitness. You will often find them carrying a sanitizer or similar stuff to prevent themselves from becoming prone to diseases.

Emotions matter

November borns are emotionally vulnerable and open up to others easily. Thus, people may take advantage of these emotional folks. It is very difficult for them to control emotions and thus, they tend to feel low and impatient during. However, they are very confident of their talent.

Real and transparent

People born in November are synonymous with justice. They cannot let wrong happen around them and will raise their voice if witness any injustice. They are never biased and expect the same from ithers. Moreover, they make efforts to clear the misunderstandings.