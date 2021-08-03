It's official! Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro will not be launched in India: Details here

Tech giant Google has finally revealed that it is going to launch Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro soon. The teaser, however, excludes India from the list of countries in which the flagship phone will be launched. Besides that, Google also came up with its first custom SoC which is called the Google Tensor. It was initially rumoured to be Whitechapel.

At least for this year, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will not be available in India, but they will be sold in eight other regions such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. The official landing pages are already live in the above-mentioned regions.

If we go back a bit, we will see that Google has not yet released the last three Pixel smartphones including the Pixel 6 in India. However, it has brought in the toned-down Pixel “a" series smartphones in India.

The company hasn’t revealed many details about the smartphones yet or about the exact date of launch. Meanwhile, customers from the eight countries can register easily to know more about Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google has said that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are “Coming Fall 2021" or “Coming this autumn."

