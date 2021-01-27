हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Venkat Raman Patnaik

Meet the 7-year old Odisha boy who cleared Microsoft Technology Associate Examination

In terms of his achievements, he had developed an app ‘Let’s Reward Kids ‘ that bagged him a spot among 26 finalists of WhiteHat  Jr’s  Silicon Valley Challenge. He was also featured on Yuvaa Founder Nikhil Taneja’s programme ‘Teach me something with Nikhil Taneja’.

Meet the 7-year old Odisha boy who cleared Microsoft Technology Associate Examination

A seven year old student has done wonders that others cannot even imagine in the wildest of their dreams. Belonging from Odisha’s Bolangir district, he has cleared the Microsoft Technology Associate Examination which is a globally recognized certification for all aspirants who want to take up a career in technology.

A Class-3 student of WhiteHat Jr, Venkat Raman Patnaik has cleared the MTA examination for introduction to programming in Java, Javascript, Python, HTML, CSS, and database administration fundamentals.

The proud teacher Jatinder Kaur seems to be very impressed by him and she said, “Venkat joined classes at WhiteHat Jr on March 19 and attended around 160 classes. He picked up the essence of coding from day one. His achievement is rare indeed.”

Given his knack for technology, the Chennai Institute of Technology had invited Venkat as a guest speaker to its college programme ‘Catapult 2020’ to motivate its newly-enrolled students.

In terms of his achievements, he had developed an app ‘Let’s Reward Kids ‘ that bagged him a spot among 26 finalists of WhiteHat  Jr’s  Silicon Valley Challenge. He was also featured on Yuvaa Founder Nikhil Taneja’s programme ‘Teach me something with Nikhil Taneja’.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Venkat Raman PatnaikMicrosoft Technology Associate Examination
Next
Story

Signal eyes WhatsApp user base; May soon launch 8 similar features
  • 1,06,89,527Confirmed
  • 1,53,724Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M47S

After the riots on 26 January, how is the Red Fort now?