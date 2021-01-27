Meet the 7-year old Odisha boy who cleared Microsoft Technology Associate Examination

A seven year old student has done wonders that others cannot even imagine in the wildest of their dreams. Belonging from Odisha’s Bolangir district, he has cleared the Microsoft Technology Associate Examination which is a globally recognized certification for all aspirants who want to take up a career in technology.

A Class-3 student of WhiteHat Jr, Venkat Raman Patnaik has cleared the MTA examination for introduction to programming in Java, Javascript, Python, HTML, CSS, and database administration fundamentals.

The proud teacher Jatinder Kaur seems to be very impressed by him and she said, “Venkat joined classes at WhiteHat Jr on March 19 and attended around 160 classes. He picked up the essence of coding from day one. His achievement is rare indeed.”

Given his knack for technology, the Chennai Institute of Technology had invited Venkat as a guest speaker to its college programme ‘Catapult 2020’ to motivate its newly-enrolled students.

In terms of his achievements, he had developed an app ‘Let’s Reward Kids ‘ that bagged him a spot among 26 finalists of WhiteHat Jr’s Silicon Valley Challenge. He was also featured on Yuvaa Founder Nikhil Taneja’s programme ‘Teach me something with Nikhil Taneja’.