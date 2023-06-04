New Tinder Report Unveils Fascinating Insights into Gen Z's Online Dating Trends

New Delhi: Continuing its mission to understand dating trends, the popular dating app Tinder has released the next installment of its report after a two-year gap, capturing the latest trends and shifts in dating, particularly among Gen Z (18-25 year olds).

The new report, titled 'Future of Dating Report 2023,' unveils fascinating insights into how online dating has evolved for Gen Z, with a strong emphasis on authenticity, inclusivity, and the power of technology. According to the report, a staggering 75% of Gen Z individuals believe they are challenging the traditional dating and relationship norms that have been passed down to them.

“In 2023, Tinder is largely used by Gen Z. This is a group that continues to influence society and challenge constrictive norms in the most profound of ways. No other generation has made such a huge impact on the workplace, retail consumption, technology, politics and culture,” says Faye Iosotaluno, COO at Tinder. “It is this generation that we believe are driving the most change that we’ve ever seen in how we date, who we date and what dating actually is.”

Focus On Authenticity

The report highlights the increasing significance of authenticity in modern dating. Gen Z places great importance on being genuine, transparent, and true to oneself. This focus on authenticity stems from a desire for deeper connections and a rejection of superficiality. Gen Z understands the value of mental well-being, with 80% agreeing that their own self-care is a top priority when dating.

Furthermore, nearly 80% of Gen Z individuals express the desire for their potential partners to prioritize their mental well-being as well. Interestingly, around 75% of young singles find a match more attractive if they are open to working on their mental well-being.

In the pursuit of genuine connections, Gen Z prioritizes values-based qualities over physical appearance. Traits such as loyalty, respect, and open-mindedness are deemed more important than mere looks, with 79%, 78%, and 61% of Gen Z individuals respectively valuing these qualities.

Role of Techonology

Technology has changed the way we used to do dating. Tinder new report highlights it is going to positively disrupt how people meet with the majority of people under 30 using dating apps. “Over half (55%) have been in a serious relationship with someone they met on Tinder, whilst 37% know someone who has,”the report says.

Gen Z embraces dating apps and technology but emphasizes the need for realness and authenticity. While AI can assist in building dating profiles and act as a "digital wingmate" for conversation starters, generic and inauthentic profiles are not well-received.

The Potentiality of AI In Dating

Tinder members are also influenced by the wave of AI as ChatGPT mention in bio has increased 14 times since Jan 1, 2023. “34% agree they would use AI to help them build their dating profile – because, let’s face it: writing a bio or choosing photos that feel truly representative of you can be a lot of pressure,” the report says.