Now Apple will start manufacturing iPhone 12 in India soon

Apple will finally start manufacturing its iPhone 12 in India soon which will be for local customers only.

The iPhone 12 series comes with the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, Apple is going to only manufacture the iPhone 12 in India.

"Apple is dedicated to making the best products and services in the world to delight our customers. iPhone 12 features a sleek flat-edge design and brings impressive new capabilities, including advanced computational photography, an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, a new Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone, and is powered by A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers,” Apple said in a statement.

Back in 2017, Apple had started making the iPhone SE back and it is currently making the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 in India.

Apple managed to double its smartphone market share in India to nearly 4% in the last festive quarter riding on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 sales, according to IANS.

The iPhone 12 pretty much acted like a bridge between the smaller iPhone 12 mini and the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro.