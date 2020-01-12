हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
OnePlus could showcase a 120Hz display phone on January 13

This comes at a time when Qualcomm is bringing full support for higher refresh rates in the Snapdragon 865 system on chip (SoC).

OnePlus could showcase a 120Hz display phone on January 13

Beijing: Chinese handset maker OnePlus is set to showcase a smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate on January 13, according to press invite sent to the Chinese media.

This comes at a time when Qualcomm is bringing full support for higher refresh rates in the Snapdragon 865 system on chip (SoC).

After showcasing their first concept phone this week at CES, invites sent to Chinese press point to some sort of reveal related to OnePlus phones and their displays, the Droid Life reported on Saturday.

Speculations are rife that Samsung is going to bring the 120Hz display with the Galaxy S11 (or S20). Notably, 120Hz is going to be awesome.

90Hz also provides an excellent viewing experience over the 60Hz we had for years, but 120Hz is another level that our eyes will thank us for throughout every minute of the day, the report added.
 

 

