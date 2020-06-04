Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4: How to watch livestream, specifications and price

South Korean electronics giant Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone Galaxy A31 in India on Thursday (June 4) at 2pm. Samsung had launched the Galaxy A31 globally in March.

Galaxy A31 comes equipped with quad rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch and it is reported that the smartphone will be available to purchase via offline retailers as well. It is learnt that Samsung would offer Galaxy A31 in four colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A31 launch livestream

Samsung will unveil Galaxy A31 during a virtual event that will kick off at 2pm. You can watch the unveiling live on the company's website, Facebook, and YouTube.

Expected price of Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India

According to reports, Galaxy A31 will be priced around Rs 23,000 in India. The phone will likely be offered in Blue, Black, Red, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A31 will be a dual-SIM (Nano) device running Android 10 with One UI on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-U display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Powered by an octa-core processor, the smartphone comes with with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

The rear camera of Galaxy A31 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is of 20-megapixel.

The smartphone comes 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options and the memory is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). Samsung Galaxy A31 comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Connectivity options of this smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB-Type port.