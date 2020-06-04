Samsung Galaxy A31 with 6.4-inch display, 20-megapixel front camera launched in India

South Korean electronic giant Samsung launched its much-awaited Galaxy A31 in India on Thursday (June 4). The Galaxy A31 is the successor of Galaxy A30, which was released by Samsung in 2019, and is one of the most popular smartphones across the world.

Galaxy A31 comes equipped with 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 20-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop style notch and octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset.

Priced at Rs 21,999, Galaxy A31 has been launched in India in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Samsung also announced that the new smartphone will be available all major retail outlets, including Samsung's own stores, Samsung.com, as well as Flipkart and Amazon. The phone is available in multiple colours, including Blue and Black.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 will be a dual-SIM (Nano) device running Android 10 with One UI on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-U display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Powered by an octa-core processor, the smartphone comes with with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

The rear camera of Galaxy A31 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is of 20-megapixel.

Samsung Galaxy A31 comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options of this smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB-Type port.