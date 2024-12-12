Scam Alert! Kerala Man Loses Rs 4 Crore After Downloading App From WhatsApp

New Delhi: A shocking case of fraud has surfaced involving WhatsApp. This has left users alarmed about the growing risks of online scams. A man from Tripunithura, Kerala fell victim to a scam and lost Rs 4.05 crore. This happened after he downloaded a malicious app from a link sent via WhatsApp. What makes this incident even more disturbing is that the scammers duped him over two and a half months without raising any suspicion.

This incident in Kerala began when the victim was approached on WhatsApp by a woman named Avanthika Dev. She posed as a representative of a well-known private financial services company. She further persuaded the victim to download an app called Br-Block Pro. The app was presented as a tool for profitable share trading, according to a report by The Times of India.

The scammer used fake reports to showcase impressive returns and quick profits and claimed other users had benefited from the scheme. She finally gained the victim’s trust through convincing promises and fabricated success stories. The victim believed her assurances and installed the app. After this, the victim started investing money through it.

The victim made multiple deposits between September 26 and December 9 and expected significant returns. However, when he tried to withdraw the money he was denied access. After realising that he had been scammed, the victim reported the fraud to the cyber police, who have since registered a complaint.

This case is part of a growing trend of scams across India where fraudsters use platforms like WhatsApp to lure victims with promises of guaranteed profits. Once the money is invested, it is misappropriated and leaves victims helpless.

Tips to Stay Safe from Scams:

Think Before Clicking: Avoid clicking on links or downloading files from unknown sources on WhatsApp or other messaging platforms.

Be Wary of Unknown Contacts: Ignore messages or calls from unfamiliar numbers.

Stay Alert for Unrealistic Offers: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is—beware of promises like huge returns, free gifts, or lottery wins.

Avoid Unofficial Apps: Only install apps from trusted sources and steer clear of third-party apps you’re unsure about.