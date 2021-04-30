Want to mute mention notification on WhatsApp groups? Here’s how to do it

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come up with major updates which basically mutes any group notifications in which you were mentioned.

As per WaBetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp developments, the instant messaging platform has enabled four features recently. “WhatsApp is enabling 4 features today! Always Mute, to mute chats forever. No Calls for Verified Businesses. Media Guidelines. New Storage Usage UI and tools,” WABetaInfo wrote on Twitter.

Muting notifications from groups has become a common phenomenon these days and WhatsApp making its move towards this feature says a lot about the need for a mute feature on the groups. However, muting the notification won’t be enough as users can still receive notifications when someone mentions them in a message.

"For this situation, WhatsApp supports a feature to mute this type of notification. They don’t explain how to do it within WhatsApp, but it is simpler than you think. Every time you receive a group notification, WhatsApp checks if the group is not muted: in this case, the notification is obviously presented," WaBetaInfo said in its report.

"If the group is muted and the message mentions your phone number or it quotes another message you have previously sent, WhatsApp checks if the individual chat of the sender of that message is muted: if so, WhatsApp won’t present the notification," it further added.

This mute feature functions in a way that if you don't receive notifications from a group, then you can mute the individual chat of the sender if you’re not used to chatting with that individual privately.

This feature is available on WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and Web/Desktop.

Live TV

#mute