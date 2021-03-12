हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Want to see Instagram Reels on WhatsApp? THIS tab could help in better integration

As per WABetaInfo, the company will allow Reels inside WhatsApp “in a future update”.There is no clarity on the official date for the Reels support to arrive on WhatsApp, but this development comes after the company officially launched Facebook Reels in India, after testing it for a year.

Facebook is trying to integrate its three platforms with feature parity before it eventually makes them interoperable with each other. This will also need changes in both Facebook Messenger and Instagram Direct Messages (DMs) to add support for end-to-end encryption.

Now, the company is working towards allowing users to view Instagram’s Reels inside the WhatsApp app. Reels are a short video format created to compete with TikTok. 

Facebook is planning to monetise its Facebook stories even further by showing ads in the form of stickers inside content creators stories and give them a cut of the earnings. It will also allow more people to monetise their videos by lowering the minimum time from three minutes down to one minute. 

