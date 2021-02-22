Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni opens up on marriage plans with Jasmin Bhasin, says 'will try to convince her parents'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 came to an end on Sunday (February 21) night with Rubina Dilaik lifting the winning trophy of the season. Actor Aly Goni, who was among the top five finalists but was voted out, has confessed to feeling disappointed about losing the BB title to Rubina. The actor, who first entered the show as a 'Support' for his friend Jasmin Bhasin, has opened up on his marriage plans and resuming professional life as the show has concluded.

In an exclusive conversation with 'Times of India', Aly revealed that he has a few plans with his girlfriend Jasmin, one of which includes speaking to her parents about their marriage. The actor said that he would not mind doing anything it would take to convince their parents for their wedding. "I entered the show to encourage her and during my stint on the show, I realised that she is the one for me. Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah," Aly told the website.

Earlier, Jasmin's father Surpal Singh had stated in an interview that he wants his daughter to focus on her career first. Aly further told the website, "I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin's parents for our relationship and marriage."

Aly and Jasmin's bond remained one of the main highlights of this season of Bigg Boss. Jasmin, who was evicted from the show, also had opened about her marriage plans earlier and said she realised on the show that Aly is the one for her. The television actress quipped that she would love to walk down the aisle with him if everything goes well.

Aly and Jasmin have known each other for over three years now. The bestie-turned-lovers entertained the audience and raised mercury with their sizzling dance performance on the Bigg Boss finale night.