Kundali Bhagya July 10, 2019 episode recap: Will Sherlyn tell Mahesh the truth?

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta reveals her innermost feelings to Biji and says that she doesn't want to get married and wants her to find a way to postpone it. Mahesh then threatens the kidnapper and asks him to tell the truth. He gets hold of some solid proof which proves that Sherlyn is the culprit.

Meanwhile, Karan's old friend Mahira visits Luthra House and everyone is delighted to see her. Sherlyn then finds out that Mahira is fond of one of the Luthra boys among Karan, Rishabh and Sammy.

In tonight’s episode, Rishabh is ready to leave the house to go to the office. Rakhi tells Rishabh that he needs to do a puja at the temple with his wife. Karan leaves the family saying he is going to work. Rishabh ends up having to go with Rakhi. Sherlyn realises that everyone will be out of the house and decides to make use of that.

She pretends to get a stomach ache and Kareena asks her to stay at home. She decides to search for the property papers and jewellery from the Luthra house. She reaches Rishabh’s room but doesn’t find any money or property in the house. She gets a call from Prithvi who tells her that it will all be in Rakhi’s cupboard.

Preeta notices that she got calls from Mahesh. She tries calling him back but can’t get through. She decides to call Rishabh but find his phone switched off. Preeta tries to call Karan up but when he answers the phone he gets angry at her refusing to listen to anything she says. Preeta tells Karan that he will regret his actions when he finds out the truth.

Sherlyn goes to Rakhi’s room and finds the jewellery and property papers she was looking for. Mahesh returns home and finds Sherlyn with the jewelry. he hears Sherlyn as she decides to call Prithvi and tell him everything she found. Sherlyn sees Mahesh standing behind her and is shocked.

Mahesh says that he knows all of Sherlyn’s secrets. He even knows that the person helping Sherlyn is Prithvi. All he asks Sherlyn to confess is why Sherlyn and Prithvi love each other but want to marry other people. Sherlyn tries to blame Preeta again but Mahesh slaps her. Will Sherlyn tell Mahesh the truth? Stay tuned to find out.

