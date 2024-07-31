Healthy Snacks Alternatives You Need To Know About

Snacking is an inevitable part of our daily lives, but often our go-to options are high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats. However, with the growing awareness of the importance of nutrition and wellness, it's time to rethink our snacking habits. Fortunately, there are numerous delicious and nutritious alternatives to traditional junk food snacks.

We will discuss the packaged healthy snacks that are available in the market, packaged snack can be consumed on the go and they are easily accessible.

1. RiteBite Max Protein Assorted Cookies

Order Now

RiteBite Max Protein Cookies are a healthy snack option that provides 10g of protein and 4g of fiber per serving.

Key Ingredients

1. Different Protein Sources like Whey protein, Wheat Protein and Soy Protein.

2. Edible Vegetable oil

3. Invert Sugar

4. Millet and Pulses Blend.

2. Max Protein Cream & Onion Chips

Order Now

RiteBite max protein cream and onion chips are protein- rich snack options that combine the delicious taste of cream and onion with a boost of protein.

Key Ingredients

1. Whey protein concentrate, wheat protein and soy protein.

2. Potato starch.

3. Edible vegetable oil.

4. Cream and onion seasoning.

3. Boyo Healthy Munch Trail Mix

Order Now

Healthy Munch Trail Mix is a nutritious and convenient snack blend of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits, perfect for munching on the go.

Key Ingredients

1. Nuts- Almonds, cashews, walnuts

2. Seeds (pumpkin, sunflower)

3. Dried Fruits (cranberries, raisins, apricots)

4. Grains (oats, puffed rice)

4. Yogabar Dark Chocolate Oats

Order Now

Yogabar Dark Chocolate Oats is a healthy breakfast or snack option that combines the goodness of oats with the richness of dark chocolate.

Key Ingredients

1. Rolled Oats

2. Dark Chocolate Chips (with at least 70% cocoa solids)

3. Nuts (such as almonds or walnuts)

4. Seeds (such as chia or flax)

5. Spices (like cinnamon or vanilla)

5. Slurrp Farm Millet Noodles

Order Now

The delicious and nutritious Slurrp Farm Millet Noodles made from wholesome millets, these noodles are a healthier alternative to traditional noodles. With a rich and aromatic seasoning, these noodles are a perfect blend of taste and nutrition.

Key Ingredients

1. Foxtail Millets

2. Sun- dried not fried

3. 100% natural spices

4. Vegetable oils

6. Slurrp Farm Chocolate Millet Pancake

Order Now

Slurrp Farm Chocolate Millet Pancake Mix is a healthy and tasty breakfast option made with a blend of supergrains and real cocoa.

Key Ingredients

1. Foxtail Millets

2. Amaranth

3. Oats

4. Jowar

5. Natural Banana Powder

7. Yogabar Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter

Order Now

Yogabar Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter is a protein-rich peanut butter spread mixed with dark chocolate, natural cocoa and chia seeds.

Key Ingredients

1. Non-GMO premium peanuts

2. Belgian Dark Chocolate & Natural Cocoa

3. Zero added salt

4. Zero gluten

Now with these amazing alternatives snacking is an opportunity to nourish your body and satisfy your cravings, not a reason to compromise on your well-being. You can bid farewell to guilty indulgences and say hello to the healthier you.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.