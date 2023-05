videoDetails

Great win for RCB, 'Lucknow' batsmen were stopped for 108 runs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

RCB has defeated the Lucknow team by 18 runs today. Batting first, RCB gave a target of 127 runs. In response to which the Lucknow team could score only 108 runs.