DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, once a key figure in the party, has alleged in his book A Maverick in Politics that the Gandhi family destroyed his political career. He claims he barely interacted with Sonia or Rahul Gandhi over the last decade, hinting at strained relations.