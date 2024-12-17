हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
India
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
India
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2832705
https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/watch-top-50-news-headlines-of-the-day-2832705.html
News
Videos
videoDetails
Watch Top 50 News: Headlines of the day
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Dec 17, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us
'One Nation, One Election' bill will be presented in Lok Sabha today. BJP has issued whip to its MPs. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will present the bill.
All Videos
02:16
Top News: Watch Headlines of the day
49:39
Deshhit: Why confusion is being spread about WAQF Bill?
03:52
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
04:00
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
03:32
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
Trending Videos
2:16
Top News: Watch Headlines of the day
49:39
Deshhit: Why confusion is being spread about WAQF Bill?
3:52
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
4:0
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
3:32
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies
NEWS ON ONE CLICK