NewsVideos
videoDetails

IPL Breaking: Hooda's collision became the reason for the shameful defeat of 'Lucknow'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
In IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Joints have suffered a crushing defeat in the Eliminator match. The batsmen of the Lucknow team were seen getting out one after the other. Mumbai Indians will now take on Gujarat on 26 May.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will the Siddaramaiah government lift the hijab ban in Karnataka?
40:34
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will the Siddaramaiah government lift the hijab ban in Karnataka?
DNA: Modi's announcement..India will not tolerate attacks on temples
14:23
DNA: Modi's announcement..India will not tolerate attacks on temples
LSG vs MI Highlights: Akash became 'hero' in Mumbai Indians' victory
3:23
LSG vs MI Highlights: Akash became 'hero' in Mumbai Indians' victory
Baat Pate Ki: Imran's 'partner' trembles with Pakistani army
37:52
Baat Pate Ki: Imran's 'partner' trembles with Pakistani army
DNA: Foreign delegates enjoy scenic beauty of Kashmir
12:23
DNA: Foreign delegates enjoy scenic beauty of Kashmir

Trending Videos

40:34
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will the Siddaramaiah government lift the hijab ban in Karnataka?
14:23
DNA: Modi's announcement..India will not tolerate attacks on temples
3:23
LSG vs MI Highlights: Akash became 'hero' in Mumbai Indians' victory
37:52
Baat Pate Ki: Imran's 'partner' trembles with Pakistani army
12:23
DNA: Foreign delegates enjoy scenic beauty of Kashmir
LSG vs MI,MI vs LSG,lsg vs mi dream11,lsg vs mi ipl 2023,MI vs LSG Dream11,mi vs lsg playing 11,lsg vs mi playing 11,lsg vs mi highlights,mi vs lsg 2023,lkn vs mi dream11 team,lsg vs mi highlights 2023,MI,mi vs lsg pitch report,mi vs lsg dream11 team,mi vs lsg dream11 today,lsg vs mi review,lsg vs mi dream 11,mi vs lsg dream11 prediction,lsg vs mi eliminator,lsg vs mi prediction,lsg vs mi dream11 team,LSG,mi vs lsg ipl 2023,mi vs lsg preview,