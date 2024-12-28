Advertisement
DNA: Dawood's connection revealed in Sambhal riots?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 28, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
On one hand, evidence of Satya.. Sanatan is being found in Sambhal, while on the other hand, new revelations are coming to the fore every day in the investigation of the riots in Sambhal.. and today the biggest revelation has been made in this series.. Dawood connection of Sambhal riots.. a total of 50 arrests have been made so far in the Sambhal violence case.. but while searching for the mastermind of this violence, the name of Dawood Ibrahim came to the fore before the police.

