NewsVideos

Pakistan vs England Live, T20 World Cup Final 2022: ENG won champions

|Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
ENG crowned champions, beat PAK by five wickets.

All Videos

Breaking News : Questions raised over TMC leader Akhil Giri's statement
Breaking News : Questions raised over TMC leader Akhil Giri's statement
India China Border Dispute: Army Chief's 'alert' on LAC
2:31
India China Border Dispute: Army Chief's 'alert' on LAC
England team became champion for the second time after defeating Pakistan
9:38
England team became champion for the second time after defeating Pakistan
Who is behind the conspiracy in Udaipur?
5:49
Who is behind the conspiracy in Udaipur?
Shiva Thapa creates history with sixth Asian Boxing Championships medal
Shiva Thapa creates history with sixth Asian Boxing Championships medal

Trending Videos

Breaking News : Questions raised over TMC leader Akhil Giri's statement
2:31
India China Border Dispute: Army Chief's 'alert' on LAC
9:38
England team became champion for the second time after defeating Pakistan
5:49
Who is behind the conspiracy in Udaipur?
Shiva Thapa creates history with sixth Asian Boxing Championships medal
T20 World Cup,Pak vs Eng,Ben stokes,Babar Azam,Eng vs Pak,T20 World Cup Final,