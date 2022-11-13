हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Pakistan vs England Live, T20 World Cup Final 2022: ENG won champions
|
Updated:
Nov 13, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
ENG crowned champions, beat PAK by five wickets.
×
All Videos
Breaking News : Questions raised over TMC leader Akhil Giri's statement
2:31
India China Border Dispute: Army Chief's 'alert' on LAC
9:38
England team became champion for the second time after defeating Pakistan
5:49
Who is behind the conspiracy in Udaipur?
Shiva Thapa creates history with sixth Asian Boxing Championships medal
Trending Videos
Breaking News : Questions raised over TMC leader Akhil Giri's statement
2:31
India China Border Dispute: Army Chief's 'alert' on LAC
9:38
England team became champion for the second time after defeating Pakistan
5:49
Who is behind the conspiracy in Udaipur?
Shiva Thapa creates history with sixth Asian Boxing Championships medal
T20 World Cup,Pak vs Eng,Ben stokes,Babar Azam,Eng vs Pak,T20 World Cup Final,