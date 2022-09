Shahid Afridi praised Indian cricketer, told the lack in Pakistan's team

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 07:56 AM IST

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fans are all over the world, but now Pakistan's veteran and former captain has also joined this list. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that the current Pakistan team lacks a finisher like Hardik Pandya. Afridi has expressed concern over the lack of consistency in the performance of the players.