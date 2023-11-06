trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684787
Sri Lanka dissolves its Cricket Board after poor performance in World Cup

|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Sri Lanka faced disappointment after the loss to India. After the very poor performance in the World Cup, the Sri Lankan team has taken a big decision. Let us tell you that Sri Lanka's own cricket board has been dissolved. This step has been taken by the Sports Minister of Sri Lanka. Know in detail in this report why the decision to dissolve the Cricket Board was taken.
