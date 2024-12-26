Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2835830https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-aimim-plans-to-field-2020-delhi-riots-accused-shahrukh-pathan-2835830.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 02:56 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Three accused of Delhi riots can be seen contesting elections this time. You are seeing these three accused on your TV screen. Ishrat Jahan, who is accused of Delhi riots, can get a Congress ticket. The second picture is of Shahrukh Pathan, who was the poster boy of Delhi riots. Owaisi's party AIMIM is considering giving him a ticket. And the third picture is of Tahir Hussain, whom AIMIM has already given a ticket from Jafrabad

All Videos

DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Play Icon06:28
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
DNA: Watch Yunus's Lashkar-e-Rohingya plan!
Play Icon04:59
DNA: Watch Yunus's Lashkar-e-Rohingya plan!
Dhirendra Shastri makes huge statement on Christmas
Play Icon01:23
Dhirendra Shastri makes huge statement on Christmas
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
Play Icon05:22
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
DNA: Watch Exclusive Ground Report From Sambhal
Play Icon04:10
DNA: Watch Exclusive Ground Report From Sambhal

Trending Videos

DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
play icon6:28
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
DNA: Watch Yunus's Lashkar-e-Rohingya plan!
play icon4:59
DNA: Watch Yunus's Lashkar-e-Rohingya plan!
Dhirendra Shastri makes huge statement on Christmas
play icon1:23
Dhirendra Shastri makes huge statement on Christmas
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
play icon5:22
Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day
DNA: Watch Exclusive Ground Report From Sambhal
play icon4:10
DNA: Watch Exclusive Ground Report From Sambhal
NEWS ON ONE CLICK