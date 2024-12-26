videoDetails

DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 02:56 AM IST

Three accused of Delhi riots can be seen contesting elections this time. You are seeing these three accused on your TV screen. Ishrat Jahan, who is accused of Delhi riots, can get a Congress ticket. The second picture is of Shahrukh Pathan, who was the poster boy of Delhi riots. Owaisi's party AIMIM is considering giving him a ticket. And the third picture is of Tahir Hussain, whom AIMIM has already given a ticket from Jafrabad