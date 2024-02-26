trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725226
Team India defeats England by 5 Wickets

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
In the fourth test match played at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Team India has defeated England by 5 wickets. After defeat in first Test, Indian team made a strong counterattack and scored a hat-trick of wins against England in the current Test series.

