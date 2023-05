videoDetails

Thrilling victory of 'Rajasthan' in Dharamsala, Punjab by 4 wickets

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:12 AM IST

Today's match in IPL was played between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. In which Rajasthan Royals have registered a thrilling victory. Rajasthan has defeated Punjab by 4 wickets.