Mohan Yadav makes huge announcement on Geeta Jayanti

|Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Mohan Yadav on Geeta Jayanti 2024: Geeta Jayanti will be celebrated in a grand manner in Madhya Pradesh. This has been announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav himself. Mohan Yadav said that many festivals in the state like Janmashtami, Vijay Dashami and Govardhan Puja etc. have been jointly organized by the government and the society. Similarly, the government will celebrate Geeta Jayanti on 11th December in the entire state.

