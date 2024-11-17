Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Kalicharan Maharaj Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Taal Tho Ke: In democracy, who will the people vote for? Whom will the people elect and whom will the people put in the seat of power? This is decided by no one else but the people themselves. But when the question of Muslim votes comes, then the Maulanas come, the Ulemas come and fatwas come as to whom the Muslims will vote for. Now the same question has started coming from Hindu religious leaders. Religious leader Kalicharan also announced that a religious order should be issued for Hindus to vote. Kalicharan Maharaj did not stop here but he also directly announced that Hindus should vote for the one who talks about the interests of Hindus. Earlier, All India Muslim Personal Law Board spokesperson Maulana Sajjad Nomani had announced Muslims to vote in favor of Mahavikas Aghadi.

