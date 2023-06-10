NewsVideos
videoDetails

WTC Final 2023: Australia's mountain of runs, big hope from Rohit

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
India vs Australia WTC Final: The World Test Championship is going on at The Oval. Australia has put a mountain of runs in front of Team India. Team India has high hopes from captain Rohit Sharma.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Terrorists were trying to leave the country, Gujarat ATS busted
27:30
Baat Pate Ki: Terrorists were trying to leave the country, Gujarat ATS busted
BJP spokesperson's attack- Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and says that democracy has ended in the country
53:42
BJP spokesperson's attack- Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and says that democracy has ended in the country
Deshhit: Pakistan has bowl in hand...but increased defense budget by 15 percent
14:27
Deshhit: Pakistan has bowl in hand...but increased defense budget by 15 percent
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan LIVE: CM Shivraj Chouhan's big gift to 'beloved sisters'
15:44
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan LIVE: CM Shivraj Chouhan's big gift to 'beloved sisters'
Meta To Launch New Feature To Create Stickers In Messenger Using ChatGPT-Style Instructions
1:14
Meta To Launch New Feature To Create Stickers In Messenger Using ChatGPT-Style Instructions

Trending Videos

27:30
Baat Pate Ki: Terrorists were trying to leave the country, Gujarat ATS busted
53:42
BJP spokesperson's attack- Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and says that democracy has ended in the country
14:27
Deshhit: Pakistan has bowl in hand...but increased defense budget by 15 percent
15:44
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan LIVE: CM Shivraj Chouhan's big gift to 'beloved sisters'
1:14
Meta To Launch New Feature To Create Stickers In Messenger Using ChatGPT-Style Instructions
World Test Championship Final,Sashi Tharoor,Rahane,Shardul Thakur,WTC final,wtc final 2023,WTC 2023,live india vs aus,Ind Vs Aus,world test final live,india vs aus live,aus vs ind wtc 2023 live,wtc 2023 live,india vs aus live final,WTC Final Live,india vs australia rivalry,ind vs aus live final today,India vs Australia,India vs Australia Test series,aus vs ind live score,Aus Vs Ind,indian cricket team,Zee News,test ka tiger,Rohit Sharma,virat ko,