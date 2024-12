videoDetails

Rajneeti: Yogi Adityanath’s Bulldozer Drives Revenue in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 11, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s bold action in PM Modi’s Varanasi has earned praise. Bulldozers cleared illegal encroachments worth ₹4,500 crore from mafia-occupied lands. This decisive strike not only freed public land but also highlighted Yogi’s no-tolerance policy against land mafias.