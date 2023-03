videoDetails

21 years old interview of actor Satish Kaushik with Zee News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

Renowned actor and director Satish Kaushika passed away today at the age of 66. 21 years ago, Satish Kaushik appeared as a guest on Zee News' special show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai'. During this, he shared many special stories. Watch Satish Kaushik's 21 year old interview.