Aashram 3: 'The series does not get hit by showing sex,' says Director Prakash Jha

Famous director Prakash Jha is once again in front of the people with the web series 'Ashram 3'. This web series will be released on June 3. Before the release, Prakash Jha spoke openly to Zee News on every issue. He said that the series does not get hit by showing sex. In 'Ashram 3', Tridha Choudhury, Esha Gupta and Bobby Deol will be seen in the lead roles.