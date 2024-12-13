हिन्दी
Horrific Fire Incident witnessed in Tamil Nadu
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Dec 13, 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Tamil Nadu Fire Incident Today: A tragic accident has occurred in Tamil Nadu. A fire broke out in a private hospital in Trichy. 7 people have died here due to the fire.
