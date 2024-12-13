Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2831128https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/horrific-fire-incident-witnessed-in-tamil-nadu-2831128.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Horrific Fire Incident witnessed in Tamil Nadu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Tamil Nadu Fire Incident Today: A tragic accident has occurred in Tamil Nadu. A fire broke out in a private hospital in Trichy. 7 people have died here due to the fire.

All Videos

Watch Top 50 News of the day
Play Icon06:00
Watch Top 50 News of the day
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
Play Icon07:25
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
Play Icon06:37
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
Play Icon07:25
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
Bangladeshi Students at AMU Accused of Offensive Remarks Against Hindu Women
Play Icon55:04
Bangladeshi Students at AMU Accused of Offensive Remarks Against Hindu Women

Trending Videos

Watch Top 50 News of the day
play icon6:0
Watch Top 50 News of the day
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
play icon7:25
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
play icon6:37
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
play icon7:25
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
Bangladeshi Students at AMU Accused of Offensive Remarks Against Hindu Women
play icon55:4
Bangladeshi Students at AMU Accused of Offensive Remarks Against Hindu Women
NEWS ON ONE CLICK