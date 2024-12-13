Advertisement
Politics Sparks Over Priyanka Gandhi First Speech in Parliament

Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
The discussion on the constitution began in the Lok Sabha today. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who took the charge from the ruling party, mentioned the emergency in his address...accused the Congress of taking credit for the making of the constitution...during this, Congress MPs raised slogans for not taking Nehru's name...while Priyanka Gandhi came forward to counter attack from the opposition's side...Priyanka was completely in fire mode in her debut speech. She said- Leave Nehru aside, tell us what you did.

