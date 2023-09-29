trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668558
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Actor Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates His Birthday With Fans

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday with fans.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ujjain Rape Case Latest Update: Baba Bageshwar gave class to MP CM!
play icon3:16
Ujjain Rape Case Latest Update: Baba Bageshwar gave class to MP CM!
Miss Universe Great Britain Jessica Page Visit Taj Mahal
play icon0:46
Miss Universe Great Britain Jessica Page Visit Taj Mahal
Ayushmann Khurrana Opts For Stylish Look In Mumbai
play icon0:59
Ayushmann Khurrana Opts For Stylish Look In Mumbai
Canada PM Justin Truduea makes shocking statement on India
play icon6:1
Canada PM Justin Truduea makes shocking statement on India
FIR registered against SFJ terrorist in Ahmedabad
play icon0:51
FIR registered against SFJ terrorist in Ahmedabad

Trending Videos

Ujjain Rape Case Latest Update: Baba Bageshwar gave class to MP CM!
play icon3:16
Ujjain Rape Case Latest Update: Baba Bageshwar gave class to MP CM!
Miss Universe Great Britain Jessica Page Visit Taj Mahal
play icon0:46
Miss Universe Great Britain Jessica Page Visit Taj Mahal
Ayushmann Khurrana Opts For Stylish Look In Mumbai
play icon0:59
Ayushmann Khurrana Opts For Stylish Look In Mumbai
Canada PM Justin Truduea makes shocking statement on India
play icon6:1
Canada PM Justin Truduea makes shocking statement on India
FIR registered against SFJ terrorist in Ahmedabad
play icon0:51
FIR registered against SFJ terrorist in Ahmedabad