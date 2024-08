videoDetails

Why Janmashtami is not celebrated in Ramna Kali Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 01:46 PM IST

Janmashtami 2024 Celebration: Amidst the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, while at many places Janmashtami is being celebrated, at some places it is not being celebrated due to fear. Know why Janmashtami is not being celebrated in Ramna Kali temple located in Dhaka?