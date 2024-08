videoDetails

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: Mamta's phone should be taken and investigated -Sukanta Majumdar

| Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case Update: Kolkata- Sandeep Ghosh reached CBI office. CBI questions Sandeep Ghosh again today. Dr. Sandeep at CGO Complex in Kolkata. CBI is investigating the rape-murder case. Meanwhile, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar demanded that Mamta Banerjee should also be investigated: Sukanto. 'Mamta's phone should be taken and investigated'.