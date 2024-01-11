trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708570
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey's Stylish Exit at Event

Jan 11, 2024
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey turned heads as they made a stylish exit, radiating love at the event. The couple's effortless charm and impeccable style left everyone in awe. Swipe to catch a glimpse of the ultimate love birds owning the red carpet with their simple yet stunning looks.

