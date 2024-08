videoDetails

CBI continues questioning former R G Kar medical college Principal Sandip Ghosh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

Big news related to Kolkata rape murder case. Many questions asked from former principal Sandeep Ghosh. CBI asked questions during polygraph test. CBI is also getting the call details of Sandeep Ghosh.