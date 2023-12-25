trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702618
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Unveil Daughter Raha's Face in Adorable Christmas Video

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor delighted fans by revealing their daughter Raha Kapoor's face. The adorable video capturing this special moment quickly went viral on the internet. The couple, known for keeping their personal lives private, shared glimpses of their precious daughter, spreading joy and warmth during the festive season.

